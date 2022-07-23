In the study of ideal gases, understanding the distinction between average kinetic energy and total internal energy is crucial. The average kinetic energy per particle can be calculated using the formula:

\( \text{KE}_{\text{avg}} = \frac{3}{2} k_B T \)

where \( k_B \) is the Boltzmann constant (\( 1.38 \times 10^{-23} \, \text{J/K} \)) and \( T \) is the temperature in Kelvin. For example, at a temperature of 300 K, the average kinetic energy for one particle would be:

\( \text{KE}_{\text{avg}} = \frac{3}{2} \times 1.38 \times 10^{-23} \times 300 = 6.21 \times 10^{-21} \, \text{J} \)

To find the total internal energy (\( E_{\text{internal}} \)) of a collection of particles, you multiply the average kinetic energy by the number of particles (\( n \)):

\( E_{\text{internal}} = n \times \text{KE}_{\text{avg}} \)

For instance, if there are 10 particles, the total internal energy would be:

\( E_{\text{internal}} = 10 \times 6.21 \times 10^{-21} = 62.1 \times 10^{-21} \, \text{J} \)

Alternatively, the total internal energy can also be expressed using the number of moles (\( n \)) of the gas with the equation:

\( E_{\text{internal}} = \frac{3}{2} n R T \)

Here, \( R \) is the universal gas constant (\( 8.314 \, \text{J/(mol K)} \)). This form is particularly useful when dealing with moles of gas rather than individual particles. It is important to note that these equations apply specifically to monoatomic gases, which consist of single atoms.

For example, if the total internal energy of a monoatomic gas is given as \( 2 \times 10^4 \, \text{J} \) at a temperature of 401 K, the number of moles can be calculated as follows:

\( n = \frac{E_{\text{internal}}}{\frac{3}{2} R T} = \frac{2 \times 10^4}{\frac{3}{2} \times 8.314 \times 401} \approx 4 \, \text{moles} \)

Understanding the difference between macroscopic and microscopic energy is also essential. Macroscopic energy refers to the total kinetic and potential energy of an entire object, while microscopic energy focuses on the kinetic and potential energy of individual particles within that object. In thermodynamics, total internal energy is a measure of the energy associated with the motion and interactions of gas particles, rather than the energy of the gas container or any external forces acting on it.