In physics, understanding vector math is crucial as it involves both magnitude and direction, unlike scalars, which are simply numbers. When combining vectors, there are two primary scenarios to consider: parallel and perpendicular vectors.

For parallel vectors, such as moving 3 meters to the right and then 4 meters to the right, the total displacement is straightforward. You simply add the magnitudes: 3 + 4 = 7 meters. This principle holds true regardless of the direction, as long as the vectors are parallel.

However, when dealing with perpendicular vectors, the situation becomes more complex. For instance, if you walk 3 meters to the right and then 4 meters up, the total displacement is not simply the sum of these distances. Instead, you can visualize this scenario as forming a right triangle, where the two legs represent the movements. To find the hypotenuse, which represents the total displacement, you apply the Pythagorean theorem:

a^2 + b^2 = c^2

Here, a is 3 meters and b is 4 meters. Thus, the calculation becomes:

c = \(\sqrt{3^2 + 4^2}\) = \(\sqrt{9 + 16}\) = \(\sqrt{25}\) = 5 meters.

This means that even though you moved 3 meters and 4 meters, the direct displacement is 5 meters in a diagonal direction.

In another example, if you walk 10 meters to the right and then 6 meters to the left, the total displacement is calculated as:

10 - 6 = 4 meters.

For a case involving perpendicular vectors again, if you walk 6 meters to the right and then 8 meters down, you would again use the Pythagorean theorem:

c = \(\sqrt{6^2 + 8^2}\) = \(\sqrt{36 + 64}\) = \(\sqrt{100}\) = 10 meters.

In summary, vector math often involves visualizing movements as triangles and applying the Pythagorean theorem to find resultant displacements, especially when vectors are perpendicular. Mastering these concepts is essential for effectively working with vectors in physics.