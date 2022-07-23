In this example of conservation of angular momentum, we explore how the moment of inertia affects the rotational motion of a system. Imagine standing on a stool that can rotate around a vertical axis through its center. The moment of inertia (I) is a measure of how mass is distributed relative to the axis of rotation, and it plays a crucial role in determining the angular momentum (L) of the system.

Initially, the combined moment of inertia of you and the stool is given as 8 kg·m², regardless of whether your arms are open or closed. However, in reality, closing your arms would reduce your moment of inertia, but for simplicity, we assume it remains constant in this scenario. When you hold a 10 kg weight in each hand at a distance of 0.8 meters from the central axis, the total moment of inertia of the system changes. The moment of inertia of a point mass is calculated using the formula:

I = m r ²

For the two weights, the moment of inertia is:

I = 2 ⁢ m ⁢ r ²

Substituting the values, we find the total moment of inertia of the system to be 20.8 kg·m².

Next, we calculate the angular momentum using the relationship:

L = I ⁢

Where ω (angular velocity) can be derived from the given RPM (revolutions per minute) using the conversion:

\(\omega\) =

Substituting the values, we find the angular momentum to be approximately 131 kg·m²/s.

When you bring the weights closer to your chest, effectively reducing their distance from the axis of rotation to zero, the moment of inertia of the weights becomes negligible. Thus, the new moment of inertia of the system is simply 8 kg·m². This change in moment of inertia leads to a change in angular velocity.

Using the conservation of angular momentum, we set the initial angular momentum equal to the final angular momentum:

L _i = L _f

Expanding this gives:

I _i ⁢ _i = I _f ⁢ _f

By substituting the known values and solving for the final RPM, we find that the new RPM is approximately 156. This increase in RPM illustrates the principle that as the moment of inertia decreases, the angular velocity must increase to conserve angular momentum.

This example highlights the relationship between moment of inertia, angular momentum, and rotational motion, demonstrating how changes in mass distribution can significantly affect the dynamics of a rotating system.