The wave function is a crucial concept in understanding wave behavior, particularly in physics. It is represented by a sinusoidal equation, which can be either a sine or cosine function, depending on the initial conditions of the wave. The general form of the wave function is given by:

\[y(x, t) = A \cdot \cos(kx \pm \omega t)\]

or

\[y(x, t) = A \cdot \sin(kx \pm \omega t)\]

Here, \(y\) represents the displacement of a particle in the wave at a given position \(x\) and time \(t\). The choice between sine and cosine depends on the starting point of the wave: if the wave starts at the maximum amplitude, the cosine function is used; if it starts at zero displacement, the sine function is appropriate.

In this equation, three key variables are essential:

A (Amplitude): This is the maximum displacement from the equilibrium position, indicating how far the wave oscillates from its rest position.

This is the maximum displacement from the equilibrium position, indicating how far the wave oscillates from its rest position. k (Wave Number): This is defined as \(k = \frac{2\pi}{\lambda}\), where \(\lambda\) is the wavelength. The units of \(k\) are radians per meter.

This is defined as \(k = \frac{2\pi}{\lambda}\), where \(\lambda\) is the wavelength. The units of \(k\) are radians per meter. \(\omega\) (Angular Frequency): This is given by \(\omega = 2\pi f\) or \(\omega = \frac{2\pi}{T}\), where \(f\) is the frequency and \(T\) is the period of the wave. The units of \(\omega\) are radians per second.

To determine the wave function for a specific scenario, one must first identify the amplitude, wave speed, and wavelength. For example, if the amplitude \(A\) is 0.5 meters, the wave speed \(v\) is 8 meters per second, and the wavelength \(\lambda\) is 0.32 meters, we can calculate the wave number and angular frequency:

1. Calculate \(k\):

\[k = \frac{2\pi}{\lambda} = \frac{2\pi}{0.32} \approx 19.6 \, \text{radians/m}\]

2. Calculate the frequency \(f\) using the wave speed equation \(v = \lambda f\):

\[f = \frac{v}{\lambda} = \frac{8}{0.32} \approx 25 \, \text{Hz}\]

3. Calculate \(\omega\):

\[\omega = 2\pi f = 2\pi \times 25 \approx 157.1 \, \text{radians/s}\]

With these values, the wave function can be expressed as:

\[y(x, t) = 0.5 \cdot \cos(19.6x - 157.1t)\]

To evaluate the displacement of a particle at a specific position and time, such as \(x = 0.4\) meters and \(t = 0.75\) seconds, substitute these values into the wave function:

\[y(0.4, 0.75) = 0.5 \cdot \cos(19.6 \cdot 0.4 - 157.1 \cdot 0.75)\]

Ensure that the calculator is set to radians mode for accurate results. After performing the calculation, the displacement is found to be approximately -0.5 meters, indicating that the particle is at the maximum downward displacement at that position and time.

Understanding the wave function and its components is essential for analyzing wave behavior in various physical contexts, from sound waves to electromagnetic waves.