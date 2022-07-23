In roller coaster physics, problems often involve analyzing the motion of a cart traveling along curved paths, particularly loops. To solve these problems, it's essential to identify the target variable, which dictates the appropriate equations to use. Generally, two main approaches are utilized: applying Newton's second law (F = ma) for single-point analysis and energy conservation principles for scenarios involving two points.

Consider a roller coaster cart navigating a loop with a radius of 5 meters. The first part of the problem requires determining the minimum speed at the top of the loop (point B) to ensure passengers remain in their seats. This speed, denoted as \( v_B \), can be derived from the centripetal force equation, where the net force acting on the passengers at the top of the loop must equal the required centripetal force to maintain circular motion.

At point B, the forces acting on the passengers include gravitational force (\( mg \)) and the normal force (\( N \)). The equation can be expressed as:

\[ N + mg = \frac{mv_B^2}{r} \]

To find the minimum speed where passengers do not fall, we set the normal force to zero (indicating the threshold of falling out). This simplifies the equation to:

\[ mg = \frac{mv_B^2}{r} \]

By canceling the mass \( m \) (since it appears in every term), we can rearrange the equation to solve for \( v_B \):

\[ v_B = \sqrt{g \cdot r} \]

Substituting \( g = 9.8 \, \text{m/s}^2 \) and \( r = 5 \, \text{m} \), we find:

\[ v_B = \sqrt{9.8 \times 5} \approx 7 \, \text{m/s} \]

This value represents the minimum speed required at the top of the loop to prevent passengers from falling out.

In the second part of the problem, we need to determine the height at which the cart must start (point A) to achieve this speed at point B. Here, we apply the principle of energy conservation, which states that the total mechanical energy at point A must equal the total mechanical energy at point B, assuming no non-conservative work is done (e.g., friction).

The energy conservation equation can be expressed as:

\[ KE_{initial} + PE_{initial} = KE_{final} + PE_{final} \]

At point A, the cart has potential energy due to its height (\( mgh_A \)) and possibly some kinetic energy (\( \frac{1}{2}mv_A^2 \)). At point B, it has kinetic energy (\( \frac{1}{2}mv_B^2 \)) and potential energy (\( mgh_B \)). Since we are looking for the minimum height, we assume the initial speed \( v_A = 0 \), leading to:

\[ 0 + mgh_A = \frac{1}{2}mv_B^2 + mg h_B \]

Canceling \( m \) from all terms gives:

\[ gh_A = \frac{1}{2}v_B^2 + gh_B \]

Rearranging for \( h_A \) yields:

\[ h_A = \frac{1}{2g}v_B^2 + h_B \]

Substituting \( v_B = 7 \, \text{m/s} \) and \( h_B = 10 \, \text{m} \) (since the height of the loop is twice the radius), we calculate:

\[ h_A = \frac{1}{2 \cdot 9.8} \cdot 7^2 + 10 \]

Calculating the kinetic energy term gives:

\[ h_A = \frac{1}{2 \cdot 9.8} \cdot 49 + 10 \approx 12.5 \, \text{m} \]

This result indicates that the cart must start from a height of at least 12.5 meters to ensure it reaches the top of the loop with sufficient speed. This height is slightly above the height of the loop, confirming that the cart needs extra potential energy to convert into kinetic energy as it descends.