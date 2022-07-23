In problems involving connected systems of objects, such as an Atwood machine, energy conservation is a powerful tool for determining the speed of objects without relying on force equations. When analyzing such systems, it is essential to consider the initial and final states of each object involved, particularly their heights and speeds.

To illustrate this, consider a scenario where two blocks, A and B, are connected by a pulley. Block B, with a mass of 5 kg, is released from a height of 3 meters, while Block A, with a mass of 4 kg, starts on the ground. The initial velocity of both blocks is zero, meaning they start from rest. The goal is to find the speed of Block B just before it hits the ground.

The conservation of energy principle states that the total mechanical energy in a closed system remains constant if only conservative forces are acting. The equation can be expressed as:

\[K_i + U_i + W_{nc} = K_f + U_f\]

Where:

\[K_i\] = initial kinetic energy

\[U_i\] = initial potential energy

\[W_{nc}\] = work done by non-conservative forces

\[K_f\] = final kinetic energy

\[U_f\] = final potential energy

In this case, both blocks start from rest, so their initial kinetic energies are zero. The initial potential energy for Block A is also zero since it is on the ground, while Block B has an initial potential energy given by:

\[U_{g_i} = m_B g h_i\]

Substituting the values, we find:

\[U_{g_i} = 5 \, \text{kg} \times 9.8 \, \text{m/s}^2 \times 3 \, \text{m} = 147 \, \text{J}\]

As Block B descends, it converts potential energy into kinetic energy. The final kinetic energy for both blocks can be expressed as:

\[K_f = \frac{1}{2} m_A v_f^2 + \frac{1}{2} m_B v_f^2\]

And the final potential energy for Block A, which rises to a height of 3 meters, is:

\[U_{g_f} = m_A g h_f = 4 \, \text{kg} \times 9.8 \, \text{m/s}^2 \times 3 \, \text{m} = 117.6 \, \text{J}\]

Since there are no non-conservative forces acting (like friction), the work done by non-conservative forces is zero. Thus, we can set up the energy conservation equation:

\[147 \, \text{J} = \frac{1}{2} (4 \, \text{kg}) v_f^2 + \frac{1}{2} (5 \, \text{kg}) v_f^2 + 117.6 \, \text{J}\]

Combining terms and solving for the final speed, we rearrange the equation:

\[29.4 = 4.5 v_f^2\]

From this, we can isolate \(v_f\):

\[v_f^2 = \frac{29.4}{4.5}\]

Taking the square root gives:

\[v_f \approx 2.56 \, \text{m/s}\]

Thus, both blocks will have the same speed, with Block B descending at approximately 2.56 m/s and Block A ascending at the same speed. This method of using energy conservation simplifies the analysis of connected systems, allowing for a straightforward calculation of speeds and energies involved.