Dielectrics are insulating materials that possess the unique ability to polarize in the presence of an external electric field. When a dielectric is not subjected to an electric field, its atoms are randomly oriented, resulting in a non-polarized state. However, once an electric field is applied, the charges within the dielectric align themselves according to the field's direction. Specifically, negative charges move towards the positive side of the field, while positive charges move towards the negative side, creating a polarized insulator.

This polarization significantly impacts capacitors, which are devices that store electrical energy. When a dielectric is introduced into a capacitor, it alters the electric field within the capacitor. For instance, in a vacuum, a capacitor may produce a certain number of electric field lines. When a dielectric is partially inserted, some of these field lines are absorbed by the negative charges within the dielectric, while the positive charges within the dielectric generate new field lines. Consequently, the overall number of electric field lines present inside the dielectric is reduced compared to the vacuum. This reduction in electric field strength is a key characteristic of dielectrics, as it allows capacitors to store more charge at a given voltage, enhancing their efficiency.

In summary, dielectrics play a crucial role in the functioning of capacitors by reducing the electric field strength within them, which is essential for their operation in various electrical applications.