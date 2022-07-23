In rolling motion, an object not only rotates around its axis but also translates along a surface. This type of motion can be exemplified by a cylinder rolling down an inclined plane. The key to understanding rolling motion lies in the relationship between linear velocity and angular velocity, expressed by the equation:

\[v_{cm} = r \omega\]

where \(v_{cm}\) is the linear velocity of the center of mass, \(r\) is the radius, and \(\omega\) is the angular velocity. For an object to roll without slipping, static friction is essential. This frictional force converts some of the linear kinetic energy into rotational kinetic energy without dissipating energy, meaning the work done by static friction is zero:

\[W_{f_s} = 0\]

In scenarios where an object accelerates, static friction is necessary to produce angular acceleration (\(\alpha\)). The phrase "without slipping" indicates that kinetic friction is absent, allowing the object to roll smoothly. When applying the conservation of energy principle, the equation can be structured as follows:

\[KE_{initial} + PE_{initial} + W_{non-conservative} = KE_{final} + PE_{final}\]

For a solid cylinder released from rest at the top of an incline, the initial kinetic energy is zero, and potential energy is given by \(mgh_{initial}\). At the bottom of the incline, the potential energy is zero, and the kinetic energy consists of both translational and rotational components:

\[KE_{final} = \frac{1}{2} mv^2 + \frac{1}{2} I \omega^2\]

Using the moment of inertia for a solid cylinder, \(I = \frac{1}{2} mr^2\), and substituting \(\omega\) with \(\frac{v}{r}\), the equation simplifies to:

\[KE_{final} = \frac{1}{2} mv^2 + \frac{1}{2} \left(\frac{1}{2} mr^2\right \left(\frac{v}{r}\right)^2\]

After simplification, the equation leads to:

\[mgh_{initial} = \frac{1}{2} mv^2 + \frac{1}{4} mv^2\]

Combining terms results in:

\[mgh_{initial} = \frac{3}{4} mv^2\]

From this, we can derive the final linear velocity:

\[v_{final} = \sqrt{\frac{4}{3}gh_{initial}}\]

To express height in terms of the incline length \(l\) and angle \(\theta\), we use:

\[h_{initial} = l \sin(\theta)\]

Thus, the final velocity becomes:

\[v_{final} = \sqrt{\frac{4gl \sin(\theta)}{3}}\]

This result highlights that the final velocity in rolling motion is similar in form to that of linear motion, but with a different coefficient. The coefficient in rolling motion is lower than that in linear motion, reflecting the dual nature of kinetic energy in rolling objects. This understanding aids in verifying calculations, ensuring that the derived coefficients remain consistent with the principles of energy conservation.