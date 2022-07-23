In angular collision problems, understanding the conservation of angular momentum is crucial. Consider a disc with a mass of 200 kg and a radius of 4 meters. The moment of inertia (I) for a disc is calculated using the formula:

I = \(\frac{1}{2}\) m r^2

Substituting the values, we find:

I = \(\frac{1}{2}\) \(\times\) 200 \, \(\text{kg}\) \(\times\) (4 \, \(\text{m}\))^2 = 1600 \, \(\text{kg m}\)^2

The disc initially spins with an angular velocity (ω) of 2 radians per second. When an 80 kg person jumps onto the disc with negligible speed, we can analyze the change in angular velocity using the conservation of angular momentum:

L_{initial} = L_{final}

Initially, the angular momentum of the disc is:

L_{initial} = I_{disc} \(\cdot\) \(\omega\)_{initial} = 1600 \, \(\text{kg m}\)^2 \(\cdot\) 2 \, \(\text{rad/s}\) = 3200 \, \(\text{kg m}\)^2/s

When the person enters the disc, their contribution to angular momentum is zero since they have negligible speed. Thus, the final angular momentum is:

L_{final} = (I_{disc} + I_{person}) \(\cdot\) \(\omega\)_{final}

To find the moment of inertia of the person treated as a point mass at the edge of the disc:

I_{person} = m_{person} \(\cdot\) r^2 = 80 \, \(\text{kg}\) \(\cdot\) (4 \, \(\text{m}\))^2 = 1280 \, \(\text{kg m}\)^2

Now, substituting into the conservation equation:

3200 = (1600 + 1280) \(\cdot\) \(\omega\)_{final}

Solving for ω final gives:

\(\omega\)_{final} = \(\frac{3200}{2880}\) \(\approx\) 1.11 \, \(\text{rad/s}\)

This indicates that the disc slows down due to the added mass. In the next scenario, if the person jumps into the disc at its edge with a speed of 9 m/s directed towards the center, they do not contribute any angular momentum, similar to the first case. Thus, the final angular velocity remains:

\(\omega\)_{final} = 1.11 \, \(\text{rad/s}\)

In contrast, if the person jumps tangentially with a speed of 9 m/s, the situation changes. Here, the angular momentum contribution from the person must be considered. The initial angular momentum remains the same, but the person’s tangential velocity will affect the final angular velocity. For part c, where the jump is against the disc's rotation, the velocity is negative:

L_{initial} = 3200

L_{final} = (1600 + 1280) \(\cdot\) \(\omega\)_{final} - 80 \(\cdot\) 9 \(\cdot\) 4

Solving this gives:

\(\omega\)_{final} \(\approx\) 0.11 \, \(\text{rad/s}\)

For part d, where the jump is in the same direction as the rotation, the velocity is positive:

L_{final} = (1600 + 1280) \(\cdot\) \(\omega\)_{final} + 80 \(\cdot\) 9 \(\cdot\) 4

Solving this results in:

\(\omega\)_{final} \(\approx\) 2.11 \, \(\text{rad/s}\)

These calculations illustrate how the direction and speed of the person jumping onto the disc significantly affect the final angular velocity. Adding mass always reduces the angular velocity, but the direction of the jump can either counteract or enhance the disc's rotation.