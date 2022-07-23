In physics, the concept of work is defined as the transfer of mechanical energy, while heat represents the transfer of thermal energy. The first law of thermodynamics connects these two ideas through an important equation that relates heat, work, and the internal energy of a system. This foundational principle is expressed as:

\[\Delta E = q - w\]

In this equation, ΔE signifies the change in internal energy of the system, which is often a gas in many problems. The variable q represents the heat added to the system, while w denotes the work done by the system. It is crucial to understand these definitions, as they will guide you in solving thermodynamic problems.

For example, if a gas receives 500 joules of heat and does 200 joules of work on its surroundings, the change in internal energy can be calculated as follows:

\[\Delta E = 500 \, \text{J} - 200 \, \text{J} = 300 \, \text{J}\]

This indicates that the internal energy of the gas has increased by 300 joules due to the heat added, despite the work done on the environment.

Understanding how heat and work affect internal energy is essential. When heat is added to a system, it is considered positive, leading to an increase in internal energy. Conversely, if heat is removed, it is negative, resulting in a decrease in internal energy. Similarly, when a gas expands and does work on its surroundings, the work is positive, which decreases internal energy. If the gas is compressed, the work is negative, leading to an increase in internal energy.

To illustrate this further, consider a scenario where a gas in a movable piston loses 240 joules of heat while expanding from a volume of 1 to 3 cubic meters at a constant pressure of 100 pascals. The work done by the gas can be calculated using the formula:

\[w = P \cdot \Delta V\]

Here, P is the pressure and ΔV is the change in volume. The change in volume is:

\[\Delta V = V_{final} - V_{initial} = 3 \, \text{m}^3 - 1 \, \text{m}^3 = 2 \, \text{m}^3\]

Thus, the work done by the gas is:

\[w = 100 \, \text{Pa} \cdot 2 \, \text{m}^3 = 200 \, \text{J}\]

Substituting these values into the first law equation gives:

\[\Delta E = -240 \, \text{J} - 200 \, \text{J} = -440 \, \text{J}\]

This result indicates that the internal energy of the gas has decreased by 440 joules, reflecting the removal of heat and the work done by the gas during expansion.

In summary, the first law of thermodynamics provides a framework for understanding how energy is conserved and transformed within a system, emphasizing the interplay between heat, work, and internal energy.