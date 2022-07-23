When a charged particle moves through a magnetic field, it experiences a magnetic force that is always perpendicular to its velocity. This perpendicular relationship results in circular motion, as the force continuously changes the direction of the particle's velocity without altering its speed. To visualize this, one can use the right-hand rule: point your thumb in the direction of the charge's velocity and curl your fingers in the direction of the magnetic field. The direction your palm faces indicates the direction of the magnetic force acting on the charge.

In the context of circular motion, the magnetic force acts as the centripetal force required to keep the charge moving in a circular path. The fundamental equation governing circular motion is given by Newton's second law, expressed as:

\[F = ma\]

For circular motion, this can be rewritten as:

\[F_{c} = m \frac{v^2}{r}\]

where \(F_{c}\) is the centripetal force, \(m\) is the mass of the particle, \(v\) is its velocity, and \(r\) is the radius of the circular path. In the case of a charged particle in a magnetic field, the magnetic force \(F_{B}\) can be expressed as:

\[F_{B} = qvB \sin(\theta)\]

where \(q\) is the charge, \(v\) is the velocity, \(B\) is the magnetic field strength, and \(\theta\) is the angle between the velocity and the magnetic field. For a charge moving perpendicular to the magnetic field (\(\theta = 90^\circ\)), the sine function equals 1, simplifying the equation to:

\[F_{B} = qvB\]

Setting the magnetic force equal to the centripetal force gives:

\[qvB = m \frac{v^2}{r}\]

By rearranging this equation, one can derive the radius of the circular path:

\[r = \frac{mv}{qB}\]

This equation is crucial for understanding the motion of charged particles in magnetic fields and is often remembered using the mnemonic "momentum quarterback," where momentum \(p = mv\) and \(QB\) represents the charge and magnetic field strength.

For example, if an electron (with charge \(q = -1.6 \times 10^{-19}\) coulombs) enters a magnetic field of strength \(B = 0.2\) Tesla, moving perpendicular to the field, and is observed to follow a circular arc with a radius of \(0.3\) centimeters (or \(0.003\) meters), one can calculate its velocity using the derived formula. The mass of the electron is \(9.1 \times 10^{-31}\) kg. Plugging in the values:

\[v = \frac{r \cdot q \cdot B}{m}\]

Substituting the known values yields a velocity of approximately \(1.1 \times 10^{8}\) m/s, which is less than the speed of light, confirming the calculation's validity.

It is also important to note the behavior of charges in different orientations to the magnetic field. If a charge moves parallel to the magnetic field (\(\theta = 0^\circ\)), the magnetic force is zero, and the charge continues in a straight line. Conversely, if the charge moves at an angle to the magnetic field, it exhibits helical motion, spiraling while moving forward.

Lastly, the work done by the magnetic force is always zero when a charge moves in a circular path. This is because the angle between the force (centripetal) and the displacement (tangential) is \(90^\circ\), leading to:

\[W = F \Delta x \cos(90^\circ) = 0\]

Thus, the work done by any centripetal force is consistently zero, reinforcing the concept that magnetic forces do not perform work on charged particles in circular motion.