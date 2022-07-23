Young's double slit experiment is a fundamental demonstration of the wave nature of light, showcasing how light rays can interfere with one another after passing through two closely spaced slits. Initially, it was believed that a beam of collimated light directed at the double slit would produce a single bright spot on a screen. However, the actual outcome reveals a diffraction pattern characterized by alternating bright and dark fringes, resulting from the interference of light waves.

When light waves pass through the slits, they spread out and travel in various directions, leading to constructive and destructive interference. Constructive interference occurs when the peaks of two waves align, resulting in bright fringes, while destructive interference happens when a peak aligns with a trough, creating dark fringes. This alternating pattern of brightness is a direct consequence of diffraction, which causes the initially collimated light to disperse as it encounters the slits.

The positions of the bright fringes can be calculated using the formula:

\(\sin(\theta) = \frac{m \lambda}{d}\)

In this equation, \(\theta\) represents the angle at which the bright fringe occurs, \(m\) is the indexing number (0, 1, 2, 3, etc.), \(\lambda\) is the wavelength of the light, and \(d\) is the separation between the two slits. The dark fringes are determined by a similar formula:

\(\sin(\theta) = \frac{(n + \frac{1}{2}) \lambda}{d}\)

where \(n\) is the indexing number for the dark fringes.

For example, consider a 650 nanometer laser directed through a double slit with a separation of 10 millimeters. To find the angle of the fourth bright fringe, we identify that this corresponds to \(m = 3\). Plugging the values into the bright fringe formula gives:

\(\sin(\theta_3) = \frac{3 \times 650 \times 10^{-9}}{10 \times 10^{-3}}\)

Calculating this results in a very small angle, approximately 0.011 degrees, which is typical for such experiments due to the small scale of the angles involved.

To determine the distance from the central bright fringe to the fourth bright fringe on a screen located 2.8 meters away, we can use trigonometry. The relationship can be expressed as:

\(\tan(\theta) = \frac{y}{L}\)

where \(y\) is the vertical distance to the fringe and \(L\) is the distance from the slits to the screen. Rearranging gives:

\(y = L \tan(\theta)\)

Substituting the known values leads to a calculated distance of approximately 0.54 millimeters, illustrating how even small angles can result in minimal displacement on a distant screen.

Overall, Young's double slit experiment not only highlights the wave properties of light but also provides a framework for understanding interference patterns through mathematical analysis.