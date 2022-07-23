In two-dimensional motion, position and displacement are represented as vectors, which can be visualized as arrows pointing from the origin to a specific point in a coordinate system. The position vector, denoted as \(\vec{r}\), is defined by its coordinates \((x, y)\), indicating where an object is located in the plane. For example, a position vector might be represented as \(\vec{r}_A\) at a distance of 3.6 units at an angle of 33.7 degrees from the origin.

To analyze these vectors, we can decompose them into their x and y components using trigonometric functions. The equations for the components are given by:

\(x = r \cos(\theta)\) and \(y = r \sin(\theta)\).

For instance, if \(\vec{r}_A\) is 3.6 units at 33.7 degrees, the x-component would be calculated as:

\(x_A = 3.6 \cos(33.7^\circ) \approx 3\) and \(y_A = 3.6 \sin(33.7^\circ) \approx 2\).

Similarly, for another position vector \(\vec{r}_B\) with a magnitude of 8.49 units at 45 degrees, the components would be:

\(x_B = 8.49 \cos(45^\circ) \approx 6\) and \(y_B = 8.49 \sin(45^\circ) \approx 6\).

Displacement, on the other hand, is defined as the shortest path between two points, represented as \(\Delta \vec{r}\). It is calculated as the change in position, which can be expressed as:

\(\Delta x = x_B - x_A\) and \(\Delta y = y_B - y_A\).

Using the previous example, if \(x_A = 3\) and \(x_B = 6\), then:

\(\Delta x = 6 - 3 = 3\) and \(\Delta y = 6 - 2 = 4\).

The magnitude of the displacement can be found using the Pythagorean theorem:

\(|\Delta \vec{r}| = \sqrt{(\Delta x)^2 + (\Delta y)^2}\).

Substituting the values gives:

\(|\Delta \vec{r}| = \sqrt{3^2 + 4^2} = 5\) meters.

The direction of the displacement is determined using the inverse tangent function:

\(\theta = \tan^{-1}\left(\frac{|\Delta y|}{|\Delta x|}\right)\).

In this case, it results in:

\(\theta = \tan^{-1}\left(\frac{4}{3}\right) \approx 53^\circ\).

In summary, understanding two-dimensional vectors involves breaking them down into their components and applying trigonometric relationships, while displacement is calculated as the change in position, utilizing both the Pythagorean theorem and inverse tangent for magnitude and direction, respectively.