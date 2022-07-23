Motional electromotive force (EMF) is a specific instance of Faraday's law, which states that a changing magnetic flux through a loop induces an EMF. In the case of motional EMF, this change occurs due to the motion of a conductor within a magnetic field. For example, consider a conducting rod moving through a magnetic field. As the rod moves, the charges within it experience a magnetic force, which can be determined using the equation:

F b = q v b \(\sin\) \(\theta\)

Here, \( F_b \) is the magnetic force, \( q \) is the charge, \( v \) is the velocity of the charge, \( b \) is the magnetic field strength, and \( \theta \) is the angle between the velocity and the magnetic field. In the case where the angle is 90 degrees, the sine term can be simplified, leading to a direct relationship between the electric field \( E \) and the velocity \( v \) and magnetic field \( b \):

E = v b

This induced electric field results in a separation of charges within the rod, creating an induced EMF, which can be expressed as:

\(\epsilon\) = v b l

In this equation, \( \epsilon \) represents the induced EMF, \( l \) is the length of the conducting rod, and \( v \) is the velocity of the rod moving through the magnetic field. This relationship shows that motional EMF is essentially an application of Faraday's law, where the changing variable is the area of the loop formed by the moving rod.

When the rod is part of a closed circuit, the induced EMF can be used to calculate the induced current using Ohm's law:

I = \(\epsilon\) R

Where \( I \) is the induced current and \( R \) is the resistance of the circuit. For example, if the rod has a length of 10 cm, a magnetic field strength of 0.2 Tesla, and moves at a velocity of 25 m/s, with a resistance of 10 milliohms, the induced current can be calculated as follows:

I = v b l R

Substituting the values gives:

I = \(\frac{(25)(0.2)(0.1)}{0.010}\) = 0.5 \(\text{ A}\)

To find the power output in the circuit, we can use the formula:

P = I ^2 R

Substituting the induced current and resistance yields:

P = (0.5)^2 \(\cdot\) 0.010 = 2.5 \(\times\) 10^{-3} \(\text{ W}\) = 2.5 \(\text{ mW}\)

This demonstrates how motional EMF can be applied to practical problems involving induced currents and power in circuits.