When calculating the net work done on an object by multiple forces, the key concept is that the total or net work is the sum of the work done by each individual force. This net work can be found using two main approaches depending on the information given and what the problem asks for.

The first method involves calculating the work done by each force separately using the formula for work:

\[ W = F \cdot d \cdot \cos \theta \]

where F is the magnitude of the force, d is the displacement, and θ is the angle between the force and displacement vectors. For example, if a force acts in the same direction as the displacement, the angle is 0°, and the cosine term is 1, simplifying the work to force times distance. Forces acting opposite to the displacement, such as friction, produce negative work because the angle is 180°, and cosine of 180° is -1. Forces perpendicular to the displacement, like the normal force or weight when motion is horizontal, do no work since the cosine of 90° is zero.

After calculating the work done by each force, the net work is simply the algebraic sum of all these individual works:

\[ W_{\text{net}} = \sum W_i \]

This approach is straightforward when the problem provides all forces and their directions explicitly.

The second method starts by finding the net force acting on the object. This involves summing all forces vectorially, often by separating them into components along the axes. For horizontal motion, vertical forces like weight and normal force cancel out, so only horizontal forces contribute to the net force:

\[ F_{\text{net}} = \sum F_x \]

Once the net force is determined, the net work can be calculated using the same work formula, treating the net force as a single force:

\[ W_{\text{net}} = F_{\text{net}} \cdot d \cdot \cos \theta \]

where θ is the angle between the net force and displacement vectors. If they are parallel, cosine of 0° equals 1, simplifying the calculation.

Both methods yield the same result because calculating work for each force and then summing is mathematically equivalent to summing forces first and then calculating work. The choice of method depends on the problem context and personal preference. Understanding these approaches enhances problem-solving flexibility in physics, especially in work and energy calculations involving multiple forces.