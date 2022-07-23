In this scenario, we analyze a collision between two crates followed by their interaction with a spring. The process involves two key principles: conservation of momentum during the collision and conservation of energy as the crates compress the spring. Initially, we identify the states of the system at three critical points: before the collision (point A), immediately after the collision (point B), and at maximum compression of the spring (point C).

To begin, we apply the conservation of momentum to determine the velocity of the combined crates after the collision. The equation for momentum conservation is expressed as:

\[m_1 v_{1a} + m_2 v_{2a} = m_1 v_{1b} + m_2 v_{2b}\]

In this case, since the two crates stick together after the collision, we can denote their combined mass as \(M = m_1 + m_2\). The final velocity \(v_b\) can be calculated using the initial velocities and masses of the crates. For example, if crate 1 has a mass of 10 kg and an initial velocity of 20 m/s, and crate 2 has a mass of 30 kg at rest, the equation simplifies to:

\[10 \times 20 + 30 \times 0 = (10 + 30) v_b\]

Solving this gives us \(v_b = 5 \, \text{m/s}\).

Next, we transition to the energy conservation aspect to find the maximum compression of the spring. The conservation of energy equation is given by:

\[K_b + U_b + W_{nc} = K_c + U_c\]

At point B, the crates have kinetic energy due to their combined motion, while the spring is uncompressed, meaning there is no potential energy stored in the spring. At point C, when the spring is maximally compressed, the kinetic energy is zero, and all energy is stored as elastic potential energy in the spring. The kinetic energy at point B can be expressed as:

\[K_b = \frac{1}{2} M v_b^2\]

And the potential energy at maximum compression is:

\[U_c = \frac{1}{2} k x_c^2\]

Setting these equal gives:

\[\frac{1}{2} M v_b^2 = \frac{1}{2} k x_c^2\]

By canceling the \( \frac{1}{2} \) and rearranging for \(x_c\), we find:

\[x_c = \sqrt{\frac{M}{k}} v_b\]

Substituting the values, where \(M = 40 \, \text{kg}\) (the combined mass of the crates) and \(k = 500 \, \text{N/m}\), we can calculate the maximum compression distance:

\[x_c = \sqrt{\frac{40}{500}} \times 5 = 1.41 \, \text{m}\]

This result indicates the maximum compression of the spring after the collision and subsequent motion of the crates. By applying the principles of conservation of momentum and energy, we effectively analyze the dynamics of the system and determine the desired compression distance.