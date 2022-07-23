In alternating current (AC) circuits, understanding the relationship between voltage and current across resistors is crucial. The voltage and current can be represented as sinusoidal functions, both described by the equation:

V(t) = V max cos(ωt) and I(t) = I max cos(ωt)

Here, ω represents the angular frequency, and t is time. Since both functions share the same angle, ωt, they are said to be in phase. This means that the voltage and current reach their maximum and minimum values simultaneously, resulting in a consistent phase relationship.

When visualizing this relationship using phasors, the current and voltage phasors will align at the same angle, indicating that they are in phase. This alignment is a key characteristic of resistors in AC circuits, where the voltage across the resistor is always in phase with the current flowing through it.

To illustrate this concept, consider an AC source with an angular frequency of 20 radians per second connected to a resistor. If the circuit is closed at time t = 0.2 seconds, the angle for the phasors can be calculated as:

θ = ωt = 20 rad/s × 0.2 s = 4 radians

This angle can also be converted to degrees:

θ = 4 rad × (180°/π) ≈ 229°

At 229 degrees, the phasors for both the current and voltage will be positioned in the third quadrant of the unit circle, demonstrating their in-phase relationship. This means that regardless of the specific angle chosen, as long as both phasors are at 229 degrees, they will always align, reinforcing the concept that voltage and current through a resistor in an AC circuit are consistently in phase.

In summary, recognizing that voltage and current are in phase in resistive AC circuits is fundamental for analyzing and understanding circuit behavior.