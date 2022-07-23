In a system with multiple masses, such as three or four, the gravitational potential energy can be calculated by considering the interactions between each pair of masses. For any two masses, the gravitational potential energy (U) is defined as:

U = -\(\frac{G m_1 m_2}{r}\)

where G is the gravitational constant (approximately \(6.67 \times 10^{-11} \, \text{N m}^2/\text{kg}^2\)), m_1 and m_2 are the masses, and r is the distance between them. In a system with three masses, the total gravitational potential energy is simply the sum of the potential energies of each pair:

Total U = U 12 + U 13 + U 23

This summation is possible because gravitational potential energy is a scalar quantity, allowing for straightforward addition without the need for vector decomposition.

For example, if we have three masses positioned in an equilateral triangle, we can label them as m 1 , m 2 , and m 3 . If the distances between each pair of masses are equal, we can calculate the total gravitational potential energy by substituting the known values into the formula for each pair:

Total U = -\(\frac{G m_1 m_2}{r}\) - \(\frac{G m_1 m_3}{r}\) - \(\frac{G m_2 m_3}{r}\)

Assuming the distances are all 60 cm (or 0.6 m), we can plug in the masses and the gravitational constant to find the total gravitational potential energy. For instance, if m 1 = 10 kg, m 2 = 20 kg, and m 3 = 10 kg, the calculation would involve substituting these values into the equation:

Total U = -G \(\left\)( \(\frac{10 \times 20}{0.6}\) + \(\frac{10 \times 10}{0.6}\) + \(\frac{20 \times 10}{0.6}\) \(\right\))

After performing the calculations, the total gravitational potential energy for this system can be determined, yielding a result such as:

Total U ≈ -5.55 × 10-8 joules.

This approach illustrates how to systematically calculate the gravitational potential energy in a multi-mass system, emphasizing the importance of understanding the relationships between the masses and their distances.