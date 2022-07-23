When two or more waves travel through the same medium, they can interact with each other, a phenomenon known as wave interference. This interaction can be understood through the principle of superposition, which states that when waves overlap, their amplitudes combine to form a new resultant wave. This combination is temporary; once the waves pass through each other, they continue on their paths as if they had not interacted.

There are two primary types of interference: constructive and destructive. Constructive interference occurs when two waves meet with displacements in the same direction, resulting in a larger amplitude. For example, if two waves with amplitudes of 1 combine, the resultant amplitude will be:

\[ A_{resultant} = A_1 + A_2 = 1 + 1 = 2 \]

In contrast, destructive interference happens when the waves have displacements in opposite directions. This can lead to a reduction in amplitude or even complete cancellation. For instance, if one wave has an amplitude of 0.5 and another has an amplitude of -1, the resultant amplitude will be:

\[ A_{resultant} = A_1 + A_2 = 0.5 + (-1) = -0.5 \]

In this case, the new wave is slightly downward, indicating that the waves partially cancel each other out. Understanding these concepts is crucial for analyzing wave behavior in various physical contexts, such as sound waves, light waves, and waves on strings.