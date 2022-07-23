Concave Mirrors are curved, reflective surfaces that bring parallel light to a focal point. For a spherical mirror, the focal length is set by the mirror’s curvature, with \(f=\frac{R}{2}\) . Because concave mirrors rely on reflection, their focal length does not depend on the surrounding medium’s index of refraction. Light from very distant objects is approximately parallel to the axis, so the image forms near the focal point.

Image location and image type are found with a principal ray diagram or the mirror equation, \( \frac{1}{d_o}+\frac{1}{d_i}=\frac{1}{f} \) . The main rays are: parallel then through \(F\), through \(F\) then parallel, and through \(C\) then back on itself. For objects beyond \(C\), the image is real, inverted, and reduced; between \(C\) and \(F\), it is real, inverted, and enlarged; inside \(F\), it is virtual, upright, and enlarged; at \(F\), the image is effectively at infinity.

Image size is described by magnification, \(M=\frac{h_i}{h_o}=-\frac{d_i}{d_o}\) . A negative magnification means inverted, a positive value means upright, a magnitude less than 1 means reduced, and a magnitude greater than 1 means enlarged.