In physics, calculating displacement using a velocity-time graph is a fundamental skill. Displacement, represented as ΔX, is determined by finding the area under the curve of the graph between two time points. This area corresponds to the change in position of an object over time. The term "under the curve" refers to the space between the velocity values and the time axis, which can be visualized as geometric shapes such as rectangles and triangles.

To calculate displacement, one can break down complex shapes into simpler ones. For instance, the area of a rectangle is calculated using the formula:

Area of Rectangle = Base × Height

For triangles, the area is given by:

Area of Triangle = \(\frac{1}{2} \times \text{Base} \times \text{Height}\)

Consider a velocity-time graph where you need to find the displacement over a specific interval, such as the first 4 seconds. By identifying the relevant area, you can calculate the displacement as follows: if the area consists of a rectangle with a base of 2 meters and a height of 2 meters, the area would be:

Area = 2 m × 2 m = 4 m²

For a triangle with the same dimensions, the area would be:

Area = \(\frac{1}{2} \times 2 m \times 2 m = 2 m²\)

Adding these areas together gives a total displacement of:

ΔX = 4 m + 2 m = 6 m

When calculating total displacement over a longer interval, such as from 0 to 6 seconds, it is essential to consider both positive and negative areas. Areas above the time axis indicate positive displacement, while areas below indicate negative displacement. For example, if the area from 4 to 6 seconds is a triangle with a base of 2 meters and a height of 2 meters, the area would initially be calculated as:

Area = \(\frac{1}{2} \times 2 m \times 2 m = 2 m²\)

However, since this area is below the time axis, it is treated as negative, resulting in:

ΔX4 = -2 m

Thus, the total displacement from 0 to 6 seconds would be:

Total ΔX = 6 m + (-2 m) = 4 m

Understanding how to interpret and calculate areas under a velocity-time graph is crucial for analyzing motion, as it allows for the determination of displacement in various scenarios.