In solving rotation problems using the conservation of energy, it's essential to recognize that kinetic energy can be both linear and rotational. The conservation of energy equation can be expressed as:

\[K_{\text{initial}} + U_{\text{initial}} + W_{\text{nonconservative}} = K_{\text{final}} + U_{\text{final}}\]

Here, \(W_{\text{nonconservative}}\) includes work done by external forces and friction. When expanding the equation, kinetic energy \(K\) is represented as:

\[K = \frac{1}{2}mv^2 + \frac{1}{2}I\omega^2\]

Where \(I\) is the moment of inertia and \(\omega\) is the angular velocity. For a solid disc, the moment of inertia is given by:

\[I = \frac{1}{2}mr^2\]

In problems involving both linear velocity \(v\) and angular velocity \(\omega\), it is crucial to relate these two quantities. The relationship can be expressed as:

\[v = r\omega\]

By substituting one variable for the other, you can simplify the problem to a single variable, making it easier to solve.

Consider a solid disc with mass \(m = 5 \, \text{kg}\) and radius \(r = 6 \, \text{m}\) that is free to rotate about a fixed axis. If the disc starts from rest (\(\omega_{\text{initial}} = 0\)) and a light cable is unwound from it by pulling with a constant force of \(10 \, \text{N}\) over a distance of \(8 \, \text{m}\), we can analyze the energy changes involved.

Since the disc is initially at rest, the initial kinetic energy is zero, and there is no change in potential energy. The work done by the pulling force can be calculated as:

\[W = F \cdot d \cdot \cos(\theta)\]

In this case, \(\theta = 0\) degrees, so:

\[W = 10 \, \text{N} \cdot 8 \, \text{m} \cdot 1 = 80 \, \text{J}\]

At the end of the process, the work done translates into rotational kinetic energy:

\[80 = \frac{1}{2}I\omega_{\text{final}}^2\]

Substituting the moment of inertia for the solid disc:

\[80 = \frac{1}{2} \left(\frac{1}{2} \cdot 5 \cdot 6^2\right) \omega_{\text{final}}^2\]

Solving for \(\omega_{\text{final}}\), we find:

\[80 = \frac{1}{2} \cdot \frac{1}{2} \cdot 5 \cdot 36 \cdot \omega_{\text{final}}^2\]

\[80 = 45 \omega_{\text{final}}^2\]

Thus, we can isolate \(\omega_{\text{final}}\):

\[\omega_{\text{final}} = \sqrt{\frac{80}{45}} \approx 1.33 \, \text{radians/second}\]

This example illustrates the application of conservation of energy in rotational motion, emphasizing the importance of relating linear and angular quantities to simplify calculations.