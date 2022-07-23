In projectile motion, when an object is launched upwards and lands at a different height, the motion is classified as non-symmetrical. This can occur when the object lands at a higher or lower elevation than its launch point. Understanding the trajectory of such launches is crucial, as it involves analyzing both the vertical and horizontal components of motion.

For a launch from a height, the trajectory can be visualized in two parts: the ascent to the maximum height and the descent to the final height. When an object is launched from a height, it first travels upwards, reaches a peak, and then descends to a lower height. Conversely, if it lands at a higher height, the object will ascend and then continue to travel upwards after reaching its peak.

To solve these problems, it is essential to identify key points in the motion, such as the initial height, maximum height, and final height. For example, if a potato is launched from a 20-meter-high cliff, the vertical motion can be analyzed by breaking it down into intervals. The initial velocity at launch can be denoted as \( v_a \), and the vertical component of the velocity just before hitting the ground is what we aim to find, denoted as \( v_{dy} \).

In these scenarios, the vertical acceleration due to gravity is consistently \( a_y = -9.8 \, \text{m/s}^2 \). When the object reaches its maximum height, the vertical component of the velocity at that point is zero (\( v_{by} = 0 \)). This simplifies calculations significantly, as it allows us to use the kinematic equation that relates the final velocity, initial velocity, acceleration, and displacement:

\[ v_{dy}^2 = v_{by}^2 + 2a_y \Delta y \]

In this equation, \( \Delta y \) represents the vertical displacement from the maximum height to the final height. For instance, if the potato reaches a maximum height of 49.4 meters above the ground, the displacement from the peak to the ground would be negative, indicating a downward movement. Thus, \( \Delta y \) would be -49.4 meters.

Substituting the known values into the equation, we find:

\[ v_{dy}^2 = 0 + 2(-9.8)(-49.4) \]

Calculating this gives:

\[ v_{dy}^2 = 960.16 \]

Taking the square root yields two potential solutions for \( v_{dy} \): \( 31.1 \, \text{m/s} \) (upward) and \( -31.1 \, \text{m/s} \) (downward). Since we are interested in the velocity just before the object hits the ground, the correct answer is the downward velocity:

\[ v_{dy} = -31.1 \, \text{m/s} \]

This analysis illustrates the importance of understanding the components of motion and how to apply kinematic equations to solve for unknown variables in non-symmetrical projectile problems.