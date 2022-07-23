In the study of mechanics, the conservation of energy principle is crucial for understanding how energy is transferred and transformed within a system. Traditionally, this principle applies to conservative forces, such as gravity and springs, where the total mechanical energy remains constant. However, when nonconservative forces, like applied forces and friction, come into play, the situation changes significantly.

Consider a practical example involving a hockey puck. Initially, the puck is moving with a speed of 4 m/s. When a player applies a force of 200 N to push the puck over a distance of 0.3 meters, the puck's speed increases due to the work done on it. To analyze this scenario, we can use the conservation of energy equation, which incorporates both kinetic energy and the work done by nonconservative forces.

The general form of the conservation of energy equation is:

\[ K + U_{\text{initial}} + W_{\text{nc}} = K + U_{\text{final}} \]

In this case, since the puck is moving along a horizontal surface, the potential energy (U) remains constant (U_initial = U_final = 0). Therefore, the equation simplifies to:

\[ K_{\text{initial}} + W_{\text{nc}} = K_{\text{final}} \]

Here, \(K\) represents kinetic energy, calculated using the formula:

\[ K = \frac{1}{2} m v^2 \]

Where \(m\) is the mass of the puck and \(v\) is its velocity. The work done by nonconservative forces (\(W_{\text{nc}}\)) is the sum of the work done by applied forces and friction. In this scenario, since the puck is on smooth ice, we only consider the work done by the applied force:

\[ W_{\text{nc}} = F_a \cdot d \cdot \cos(\theta) \]

Given that the applied force and the distance are in the same direction, the angle \(\theta\) is 0 degrees, making \(\cos(0) = 1\). Thus, the work done by the applied force is:

\[ W_{\text{nc}} = 200 \, \text{N} \cdot 0.3 \, \text{m} = 60 \, \text{J} \]

Now, substituting the values into the energy equation, we can find the final kinetic energy:

\[ \frac{1}{2} (0.5 \, \text{kg}) (4 \, \text{m/s})^2 + 60 \, \text{J} = \frac{1}{2} (0.5 \, \text{kg}) v_{\text{final}}^2 \]

Calculating the initial kinetic energy gives:

\[ \frac{1}{2} (0.5) (16) = 4 \, \text{J} \]

Thus, the equation becomes:

\[ 4 \, \text{J} + 60 \, \text{J} = \frac{1}{2} (0.5) v_{\text{final}}^2 \]

Solving for \(v_{\text{final}}\), we find:

\[ 64 \, \text{J} = \frac{1}{2} (0.5) v_{\text{final}}^2 \]

Rearranging gives:

\[ v_{\text{final}}^2 = \frac{64 \times 2}{0.5} = 256 \]

Taking the square root results in:

\[ v_{\text{final}} = 16 \, \text{m/s} \]

This example illustrates how the work done by nonconservative forces affects the total mechanical energy of the system. The initial kinetic energy of 4 J, combined with the 60 J of work done, results in a final kinetic energy of 64 J, confirming that mechanical energy is not conserved when nonconservative forces are present. Understanding these principles is essential for solving problems involving energy transformations in various physical contexts.