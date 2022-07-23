In alternating current (AC) circuits, the current produced by the source is sinusoidal, meaning it varies over time in a wave-like pattern. According to Ohm's Law, the voltage across a resistor as a function of time can be expressed as the product of the current through the resistor and its resistance. This relationship can be mathematically represented as:

\[ V(t) = I(t) \cdot R \]

For a sinusoidal current, the voltage across the resistor can be specifically described as:

\[ V(t) = I_{\text{max}} \cdot R \cdot \cos(\omega t) \]

Where \( I_{\text{max}} \) is the maximum current, \( R \) is the resistance, and \( \omega \) is the angular frequency. For example, if a 10-ohm resistor is connected to an outlet with a root mean square (RMS) voltage of 120 volts, we can calculate the RMS current using the formula:

\[ I_{\text{rms}} = \frac{V_{\text{rms}}}{R} \]

Substituting the values gives:

\[ I_{\text{rms}} = \frac{120 \text{ volts}}{10 \text{ ohms}} = 12 \text{ amps} \]

To find the maximum current, we use the relationship between maximum current and RMS current:

\[ I_{\text{max}} = \sqrt{2} \cdot I_{\text{rms}} \]

Thus, the maximum current is:

\[ I_{\text{max}} = \sqrt{2} \cdot 12 \text{ amps} \approx 17 \text{ amps} \]

When dealing with multiple resistors in an AC circuit, the approach remains consistent with direct current (DC) circuits. The resistors can be combined into a single equivalent resistor, allowing the same equations to be applied for analysis. This foundational understanding of resistors in AC circuits simplifies the problem-solving process significantly.