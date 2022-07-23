Dielectrics are materials that, when inserted into a capacitor, always increase its capacitance. The relationship between the new capacitance (C), the dielectric constant (k), and the original capacitance (C₀) is expressed by the equation:

\[C = k \cdot C₀\]

Here, the dielectric constant (k), which is a dimensionless number greater than 1, serves to weaken the electric field within the capacitor. The electric field (E) in the presence of a dielectric can be calculated using:

\[E = \frac{E₀}{k}\]

where E₀ is the electric field in a vacuum. Understanding how dielectrics affect capacitors is crucial, especially in two scenarios: when the capacitor is disconnected from a battery and when it is connected.

In the first scenario, if a dielectric is inserted into a capacitor that is disconnected from a battery, the charge (Q) on the capacitor remains constant. As the capacitance increases due to the dielectric, the voltage (V) across the capacitor must decrease to maintain the relationship:

\[Q = C \cdot V\]

Consequently, the potential energy (U) stored in the capacitor also decreases, as it is related to capacitance:

\[U = \frac{1}{2} C V^2\]

In this case, the energy density, which is dependent on the electric field, also decreases due to the weakening effect of the dielectric.

In the second scenario, when the dielectric is inserted while the capacitor is still connected to the battery, the voltage remains constant. Here, the increase in capacitance leads to an increase in charge:

\[Q = C \cdot V\]

As the capacitance increases, the charge must also increase to maintain the constant voltage. The potential energy in this case increases as well, while the energy density still decreases due to the weakened electric field.

To solve problems involving dielectrics and capacitors, it is essential to determine whether the battery is connected or disconnected. This distinction will guide the selection of the appropriate equations and relationships between charge, capacitance, and voltage.

For example, if a capacitor with an original capacitance of 3 farads has a dielectric constant of 2 inserted while connected to a 9-volt battery, the new capacitance becomes:

\[C = 2 \cdot 3 \text{ F} = 6 \text{ F}\]

Using the constant voltage relationship:

\[Q = C \cdot V = 6 \text{ F} \cdot 9 \text{ V} = 54 \text{ C}\]

This illustrates how to approach problems involving dielectrics in capacitors, emphasizing the importance of understanding the system's configuration to apply the correct principles effectively.