Satellites are defined as objects that orbit around a larger mass. For example, the Moon orbits the Earth, while the Earth orbits the Sun. The motion of satellites is influenced by their speed and distance from the central mass. Understanding this motion can be traced back to Newton's thought experiment involving a cannon atop a tall tower, where varying the projectile's speed leads to different outcomes.

When a projectile is launched with zero initial velocity, it falls directly to the Earth due to gravity. If it is given some horizontal velocity, it will travel a distance before hitting the ground, demonstrating projectile motion. However, if the projectile is launched at a specific minimum speed, it can achieve a stable orbit. This speed, known as the orbital speed orbit)>, allows the object to "scrape" the surface of the Earth while continuously falling towards it, creating a circular path around the planet.

For a perfectly circular orbit, there is a specific speed called the circular velocity (v circular ). If the speed is less than this value, the orbit will be elliptical. Conversely, if the speed exceeds a certain threshold, known as the escape velocity (v escape ), the object will escape the gravitational pull of the planet and will not return.

The relationship between speed and orbit shape can be summarized as follows: speeds below the minimum orbital speed result in projectile motion, speeds between the minimum orbital speed and circular velocity yield elliptical orbits, and speeds above escape velocity lead to escape trajectories. For instance, if a projectile is launched at 1500 m/s, it will behave as a projectile. At 4000 m/s, it will follow an elliptical orbit, while at 6000 m/s, it will still be elliptical but larger. Finally, a launch speed of 15,000 m/s exceeds the escape velocity, resulting in the object escaping the planet's gravitational influence.

It is important to note that the specific values for these speeds can vary based on the height from which the projectile is launched. In most satellite motion problems, circular orbits are assumed for simplicity unless stated otherwise.