Understanding relative motion is essential for calculating the velocity of an object in relation to another. This concept revolves around the idea that velocity is always measured with respect to a reference point, known as a frame of reference. Typically, this frame of reference is the ground or Earth unless specified otherwise.

To illustrate relative motion, consider an observer on a moving walkway, such as those found in airports, measuring the velocities of three individuals: one standing still, one walking to the right, and one walking to the left. At time \( t = 0 \), all individuals are aligned, but after one second, the walkway moves them to different positions based on their actions.

For the stationary person (Person A), the walkway moves them at a velocity of 3 meters per second. Since they are not moving relative to the walkway, their velocity relative to the observer is also 3 meters per second. This demonstrates that when a stationary object is on a moving platform, they share the same velocity, resulting in a relative velocity of zero between them.

Now, consider Person B, who walks forward at 2 meters per second. In the same time frame, they cover more distance due to their walking speed. Therefore, when measured by the observer, their total velocity is the sum of their walking speed and the walkway's speed: \( 3 \, \text{m/s} + 2 \, \text{m/s} = 5 \, \text{m/s} \).

Conversely, Person C walks in the opposite direction at 2 meters per second. Their movement reduces the effective velocity relative to the walkway. Thus, when measured, their velocity is calculated as \( 3 \, \text{m/s} - 2 \, \text{m/s} = 1 \, \text{m/s} \). This negative contribution reflects the opposing direction of their movement.

In summary, relative velocity is determined by the simple addition or subtraction of velocities, depending on their directions. This foundational concept is crucial for solving problems involving motion and understanding how different frames of reference affect velocity measurements.