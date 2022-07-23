When analyzing projectiles launched upwards, it's essential to understand that the initial velocity is always positive. For example, when a football is kicked at an angle, its velocity can be broken down into horizontal (x) and vertical (y) components. The vertical component of the initial velocity, denoted as \( v_{0y} \), is positive, while the horizontal component, \( v_{0x} \), is also positive. This upward launch leads to a symmetrical trajectory, meaning that the time taken to reach the maximum height is equal to the time taken to return to the original height.

To solve problems involving symmetrical launches, we can identify key points: the initial point (A), the maximum height (B), and the final point (C) where the projectile returns to the ground. The time taken to reach the maximum height (from A to B) can be calculated using the equation:

\[ v_{by} = v_{ay} + a_y \cdot t_{AB} \]

At the maximum height, the vertical velocity \( v_{by} \) is 0. Given that the acceleration due to gravity \( a_y \) is -9.8 m/s², and the initial vertical velocity \( v_{ay} \) can be calculated using the sine of the launch angle, we can find the time to reach the maximum height. For instance, if \( v_{0} = 20 \) m/s and the angle is 53 degrees, then:

\[ v_{0y} = 20 \cdot \sin(53) \approx 16 \, \text{m/s} \]

Using the equation, we can solve for \( t_{AB} \) and find it to be approximately 1.63 seconds. The total time of flight \( t_{AC} \) is simply double this time due to the symmetry of the trajectory, resulting in a total time of 3.26 seconds.

When the projectile returns to the ground, the vertical component of the velocity \( v_{cy} \) can be calculated using the same equation, but now we consider the entire flight time. Since the vertical displacement from the initial to final position is zero, we can use:

\[ v_{cy} = v_{ay} + a_y \cdot t_{AC} \]

Substituting the known values, we find that \( v_{cy} \) is -16 m/s, indicating that the direction of the velocity is downward. This result illustrates a key principle: for symmetrical launches, the vertical component of the velocity upon return is equal in magnitude but opposite in direction to the initial vertical component. Thus, \( v_{cy} = -v_{ay} \).

In summary, for symmetrical projectile motion, the time to ascend equals the time to descend, and the vertical velocity upon return is the negative of the initial vertical velocity. The overall magnitude of the velocity remains constant throughout the motion, while the angle of the velocity vector changes direction upon descent.