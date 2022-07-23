Plane Mirrors form images because light scattered from an object reflects from the mirror and enters the eye. In a ray diagram, reflected rays are traced backward to the place they appear to come from, producing a virtual image behind the mirror. This image is seen by the eye, but it does not form on a screen in front of the mirror.

The key relationship is that the object distance and image distance have equal magnitude: \(d_O=-d_I\) . This means the image is the same distance behind the mirror as the object is in front. A plane-mirror image is upright, same size as the object, and reversed from right to left rather than upside down. Its magnification is \(M=1\) .

Understanding ray diagrams, the law of reflection, and these image properties helps with geometry-based optics problems involving positions, distances, and reflected views in flat mirrors.