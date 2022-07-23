Capacitors play a crucial role in alternating current (AC) circuits, particularly in how they interact with current and voltage. In an AC circuit, the current can be expressed as I max times the cosine of ωt, where ω is the angular frequency. The voltage across a capacitor at any given time is determined by the charge on the capacitor divided by its capacitance, a concept rooted in direct current (DC) circuit principles.

The relationship between charge and current in a capacitor involves calculus, leading to the conclusion that the voltage across the capacitor can be represented as:

\[ V(t) = \frac{I_{max}}{\omega C} \cos(\omega t - \frac{\pi}{2}) \]

This indicates that the voltage across the capacitor lags the current by 90 degrees, meaning that when the current reaches its maximum, the voltage is at zero, and vice versa. This phase difference is critical in understanding how capacitors behave in AC circuits.

Moreover, the maximum voltage across the capacitor can be calculated as V max = I max / ωC, which resembles Ohm's Law. Here, the term 1/ωC acts like a resistance, known as capacitive reactance, denoted as X C :

\[ X_C = \frac{1}{\omega C} \]

Capacitive reactance has units of ohms, similar to resistance, and is essential for analyzing AC circuits.

To illustrate these concepts, consider an example where an AC power source provides a maximum voltage of 120 volts at a frequency of 60 hertz, connected to a 100 microfarad capacitor. First, we calculate the angular frequency:

\[ \omega = 2\pi f = 2\pi \times 60 \approx 377 \, \text{s}^{-1} \]

Next, we find the capacitive reactance:

\[ X_C = \frac{1}{377 \times 100 \times 10^{-6}} \approx 26.5 \, \Omega \]

Finally, the maximum current can be calculated using:

\[ I_{max} = \frac{V_{max}}{X_C} = \frac{120}{26.5} \approx 4.53 \, \text{A} \]

This example highlights the interplay between voltage, current, and capacitive reactance in AC circuits, emphasizing the importance of understanding these relationships for effective circuit analysis.