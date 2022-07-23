In the study of energy, we encounter two primary types of potential energy: gravitational potential energy and elastic potential energy. Gravitational potential energy, denoted as \( U_g \), is the energy stored when an object is lifted to a height \( y \) above a reference point, calculated using the formula \( U_g = mgy \), where \( m \) is mass and \( g \) is the acceleration due to gravity. Similarly, elastic potential energy, represented as \( U_{\text{elastic}} \), is the energy stored in a spring when it is either compressed or stretched from its equilibrium position. The formula for elastic potential energy is given by \( U_{\text{elastic}} = \frac{1}{2} k x^2 \), where \( k \) is the spring constant and \( x \) is the displacement from the equilibrium position.

When analyzing systems involving both gravitational and elastic potential energies, we can combine them in our energy conservation equations. The total mechanical energy can be expressed as the sum of kinetic energy \( K \), gravitational potential energy \( U_g \), and elastic potential energy \( U_{\text{elastic}} \). The general form of the energy conservation equation is \( K_i + U_{g,i} + U_{\text{elastic},i} + W_{\text{non-conservative}} = K_f + U_{g,f} + U_{\text{elastic},f} \), where \( W_{\text{non-conservative}} \) represents work done by non-conservative forces.

To solve problems involving springs, we often apply Hooke's Law, which states that the force exerted by a spring is proportional to its displacement: \( F_{\text{spring}} = kx \). For example, if a block is pushed against a spring with a known applied force, we can determine the compression distance \( x \) by rearranging Hooke's Law to \( x = \frac{F_{\text{applied}}}{k} \). In a scenario where a block is released from a compressed spring, we can calculate its launch speed using energy conservation principles. The initial elastic potential energy stored in the spring converts entirely into kinetic energy as the block is released, leading to the equation \( \frac{1}{2} k x^2 = \frac{1}{2} mv_f^2 \), where \( v_f \) is the final velocity of the block.

By manipulating this equation, we can derive the final velocity as \( v_f = \sqrt{\frac{k}{m}} x \). This relationship highlights how the spring constant and the mass of the block influence the speed at which the block is launched. For instance, substituting specific values for \( k \), \( m \), and \( x \) allows us to calculate the launch speed accurately.