Single slit diffraction is a phenomenon that occurs when light passes through a narrow opening, resulting in a diffraction pattern characterized by alternating bright and dark spots on a screen. Unlike the double slit experiment, where two sources of light interfere, the single slit experiment involves light emanating from a single source, with different parts of the slit emitting light at varying angles. This leads to a central bright spot that is notably larger and brighter than the other bright fringes, which are uniform in width.

The central bright fringe in a single slit diffraction pattern is twice the width of the other bright fringes. The dark fringes, which are the points of destructive interference, can be mathematically described using the equation:

sin(θ m ) = mλ/d

In this equation, θ m represents the angle of the m-th dark fringe, m is the index of the dark fringe (starting from 1), λ is the wavelength of the light, and d is the width of the slit. Notably, there is no m = 0 index for dark fringes in a single slit setup.

To determine the width of the central bright spot, one can analyze the geometry of the situation. For example, if a laser with a wavelength of 450 nanometers passes through a slit of width 0.1 millimeters and the screen is positioned 1.4 meters away, the first dark fringe can be calculated using the aforementioned equation. After finding the angle θ 1 , the height of the triangle formed can be determined using trigonometric relationships, specifically the tangent function:

tan(θ) = opposite/adjacent

In this case, the opposite side corresponds to the height y 1 , and the adjacent side is the distance to the screen. The width of the central bright spot is then calculated as:

W = 2y 1