In solving problems that involve both collisions and subsequent motion, it is essential to apply the principles of conservation of momentum and conservation of energy effectively. These problems typically consist of a collision phase followed by a motion phase where the objects may change speeds or heights. For instance, consider a scenario where a crate collides with another crate, and they stick together, subsequently moving up an inclined plane.

To tackle such problems, it is beneficial to clearly label points of interest throughout the process. For example, designate point A as the moment just before the collision, point B as immediately after the collision when the crates are moving together, and point C as the point where they reach their maximum height on the incline. The goal is to determine the height (y) at point C.

Start by writing the conservation of momentum equation for the collision phase. This can be expressed as:

\[ m_1 v_{1A} + m_2 v_{2A} = (m_1 + m_2) v_B \]

Here, \( m_1 \) and \( m_2 \) are the masses of the crates, and \( v_{1A} \) and \( v_{2A} \) are their initial velocities. Since the second crate is at rest before the collision, its initial velocity is zero.

Next, for the motion phase, apply the conservation of energy principle. The energy conservation equation can be written as:

\[ \frac{1}{2} m v_B^2 = m g y_C \]

In this equation, \( g \) represents the acceleration due to gravity, and \( y_C \) is the height reached at point C. Notably, the mass \( m \) cancels out, simplifying the equation to:

\[ y_C = \frac{v_B^2}{2g} \]

To find \( v_B \), substitute the values obtained from the momentum equation into the energy equation. After calculating \( v_B \) using the momentum equation, you can plug this value back into the energy equation to find the height \( y_C \).

It is important to note that while energy is not conserved during the collision (due to inelasticity), it is conserved in the motion phase after the collision, provided there are no non-conservative forces acting on the system, such as friction. This principle allows for the calculation of the height reached after the collision.

In summary, when faced with problems involving collisions followed by motion, systematically apply conservation laws, clearly label your points of interest, and ensure to differentiate between the phases of the problem. This structured approach will help in accurately solving for the desired variables, such as height or velocity, in various scenarios, including those involving springs or pendulum-like motions.