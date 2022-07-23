In thermodynamics, understanding isobaric and isovolumetric processes is crucial for calculating changes in internal energy, especially when heat transfer data is not provided. In these scenarios, we can utilize specific heat equations tailored for gases, which differ from those used for solids and liquids due to the absence of mass in kilograms. Instead of the familiar equation q = mcΔT, we employ q = nCΔT, where n represents the number of moles and C is the molar specific heat.

For isobaric processes (constant pressure), the molar specific heat is denoted as C P , while for isovolumetric processes (constant volume), it is C V . The values for these specific heats depend on the type of gas involved, categorized as monoatomic or diatomic. For monoatomic gases, C V = \(\frac{3}{2}\)R and C P = \(\frac{5}{2}\)R, while for diatomic gases, C V = \(\frac{5}{2}\)R and C P = \(\frac{7}{2}\)R, where R is the universal gas constant (approximately 8.314 J/(mol·K)).

To find the change in internal energy (ΔE), we can apply the first law of thermodynamics, which states that the change in internal energy is equal to the heat added to the system minus the work done by the system: ΔE = q - W. In isovolumetric processes, the work done is zero because there is no change in volume, simplifying our equation to ΔE = q. Thus, we can calculate the change in internal energy directly from the heat transfer equation: ΔE = nC V ΔT.

For example, if we have 3 moles of a monoatomic gas undergoing an isovolumetric process with a temperature change from 300 K to 350 K, we can calculate the change in internal energy. First, we determine C V = \(\frac{3}{2}\)R, and then we find ΔT = 350 K - 300 K = 50 K. Plugging these values into the equation gives us:

ΔE = nC V ΔT = 3 \(\cdot\) \(\frac{3}{2}\)R \(\cdot\) 50

Substituting R = 8.314 J/(mol·K) results in a change in internal energy of approximately 1,871 joules. This value also represents the heat transfer in this isovolumetric process, illustrating the direct relationship between heat transfer and internal energy change when no work is done.

In summary, mastering the application of these equations and understanding the specific heat values for different gases allows for effective calculations of internal energy changes in thermodynamic processes.