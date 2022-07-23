In problems involving the addition of mass to a moving system, such as a sled with a box dropped onto it, the principles of momentum conservation play a crucial role. When two objects combine, they must move together with a common final velocity. This scenario is akin to a completely inelastic collision, where the objects stick together after the interaction.

Consider a sled with a mass of 70 kg moving to the right at a speed of 10 m/s. When a 30 kg box is dropped onto the sled, we need to determine the final speed of the combined system. The momentum conservation equation can be expressed as:

\[m_1 v_{1\text{ initial}} + m_2 v_{2\text{ initial}} = (m_1 + m_2) v_{\text{final}}\]

Here, \(m_1\) is the mass of the sled, \(v_{1\text{ initial}}\) is its initial velocity, \(m_2\) is the mass of the box, and \(v_{2\text{ initial}}\) is the initial velocity of the box. Since the box is dropped vertically, it has no initial horizontal velocity, allowing us to simplify the equation to:

\[70 \times 10 + 30 \times 0 = (70 + 30) v_{\text{final}}\]

Calculating this gives:

\[700 = 100 v_{\text{final}}\]

Thus, the final velocity \(v_{\text{final}}\) is:

\[v_{\text{final}} = 7 \text{ m/s}\]

This result indicates that the sled's speed decreases from 10 m/s to 7 m/s upon the addition of the box, demonstrating that as mass increases, speed must decrease to conserve momentum.

Next, we can calculate the change in momentum for both the box and the sled. The change in momentum (\(\Delta p\)) for the box is given by:

\[\Delta p_2 = m_2 v_{\text{final}} - m_2 v_{\text{initial}}\]

Substituting the values, we find:

\[\Delta p_2 = 30 \times 7 - 30 \times 0 = 210 \text{ kg m/s}\]

For the sled, the change in momentum is calculated similarly:

\[\Delta p_1 = m_1 v_{\text{final}} - m_1 v_{\text{initial}}\]

Substituting the sled's values gives:

\[\Delta p_1 = 70 \times 7 - 70 \times 10 = -210 \text{ kg m/s}\]

These results show that the box gains momentum while the sled loses an equal amount, illustrating the principle of momentum conservation: if one object gains momentum, another must lose the same amount. This exchange is fundamental in understanding how systems interact and respond to changes in mass and velocity.