In the study of elliptical orbits, it's essential to understand that the kinetic and potential energies are not constant, unlike in circular orbits. In an elliptical orbit, the distance from the central body, denoted as \( r \), varies throughout the orbit, leading to changes in both kinetic energy (\( K \)) and potential energy (\( U \)). At the farthest point in the orbit, known as the apoapsis, the spacecraft has minimum velocity and thus minimum kinetic energy. Conversely, at the closest point, called the periapsis, the spacecraft reaches maximum velocity and maximum kinetic energy. This relationship is governed by the principle of conservation of energy, which states that as one form of energy increases, the other must decrease to maintain a constant total energy.

To quantify the relationship between velocity and distance at two points in an elliptical orbit, the equation \( v_1 r_1 = v_2 r_2 \) can be utilized. This equation arises from the conservation of angular momentum, where angular momentum (\( L \)) is defined as \( L = mvr \). In this context, \( m \) represents mass, \( v \) is velocity, and \( r \) is the distance from the central body. Since the mass remains constant, it cancels out, simplifying the relationship to the aforementioned equation. This allows for the comparison of velocities at different points in the orbit, enabling the calculation of an unknown variable when three of the four variables are provided.

For example, if a spacecraft's velocity at periapsis (\( v_1 \)) and the corresponding distance (\( r_1 \)) are known, along with the distance at apoapsis (\( r_2 \)), the velocity at apoapsis (\( v_2 \)) can be calculated. This is done by rearranging the equation to \( v_2 = \frac{v_1 r_1}{r_2} \). It is important to ensure that the units used for velocity and distance are consistent, even if they are not in SI units, to achieve accurate results.

In summary, understanding the dynamics of elliptical orbits involves recognizing the interplay between kinetic and potential energy, as well as applying the conservation of angular momentum to relate velocities and distances at different points in the orbit.