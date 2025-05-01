Multiple Choice
When an object of unknown mass and volume is fully immersed in large oil (800 kg/m3) container and released from rest, it stays at rest. Calculate the density of this object.
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5.0 m
2.9 m
9.1 m
4.2 m
When an object of unknown mass and volume is fully immersed in large oil (800 kg/m3) container and released from rest, it stays at rest. Calculate the density of this object.
A block floats with 40% of its volume above water. When you place it on an unknown liquid, it floats with 30% of its volume above. What is the density of the unknown liquid?