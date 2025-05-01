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Multiple Choice
A large disc of radius 10 m initially at rest takes 200 full revolutions to reach 30 RPM. Calculate the total linear acceleration of a point at half way between the disc's center and its edge, once the disc reaches 30 RPM. (You may assume it continues accelerating past that point)
A
15.7 m/s2
B
24.7 m/s2
C
49.3 m/s2
D
98.7 m/s2
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