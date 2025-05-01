Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
A 3 F capacitor is given a potential difference across its plates of 10 V. What is the charge built up on its plates? If the source of the potential difference across the plates is removed, but the plates maintain their charge, what is the new potential difference across the capacitor if the distance between the plates is doubled?
A
Vnew = 5 V
B
Vnew = 10 V (no change)
C
Vnew = 15 V
D
Vnew = 20 V
E
Vnew = 30 V
0 Comments
Watch next
Master Parallel Plate Capacitors with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford