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Multiple Choice
An AC source operates at a maximum voltage of 120 V and an angular frequency of 377 s-1 . If this source is connected in parallel to a 15 Ω resistor and in parallel to a 0.20 mF capacitor, answer the following questions: a) What is the maximum current produced by the source? b) What is the maximum current through the resistor? c) What is the maximum current through the capacitor?
A
a) 12 A b) 8A c) 4A
B
a) 12 A b) 8A c) 9A
C
a) 7.8 A b) 7.6A c) 0.2A
D
a) 8.9 A b) 8A c) 4A
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