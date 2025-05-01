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Multiple Choice
A gas with an initial volume of 0.2 m3 is heated at constant volume, and the pressure increases from 2×105 Pa to 5×105. Then, it compresses at constant pressure until it reaches a final volume of 0.12 m3. Draw the two processes in the PV diagram below and find the total work done by the gas.
A
- 1.6 × 104 J
B
4 × 104 J
C
0 J
D
- 4 × 104 J
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