Multiple Choice
You throw a baseball horizontally while on the surface of a small, spherical asteroid of mass 7×1016 kg and diameter of 22km. What is the minimum speed so that it just barely goes around the asteroid without hitting anything?
4
views
1.42×1015kg
2.02×1029kg
2.02×1030kg
1.42×1017kg
You throw a baseball horizontally while on the surface of a small, spherical asteroid of mass 7×1016 kg and diameter of 22km. What is the minimum speed so that it just barely goes around the asteroid without hitting anything?
A satellite orbits at an orbital period of 2 hours around the Moon. What is the satellite's orbital altitude?