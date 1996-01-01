22. Respiratory System
Pulmonary Ventilation
Problem 21.11a
Which of the following does not affect the efficiency of pulmonary gas exchange?
a. The surface area of the respiratory membrane
b. The degree of match of ventilation to perfusion
c. The percent saturation of hemoglobin
d. The thickness of the respiratory membrane
