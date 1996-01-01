Match each term with the correct definition





____Airway resistance

____Surface tension

____Surfactant

____Pulmonary compliance

____V/Q ratio





a. A detergent-like chemical secreted by bronchial smooth muscle that reduces surface tension

b. The matching of ventilation to perfusion

c. Largely determined by the diameter of the airways

d. Caused by the formation of hydrogen bonds between water molecules

e. Determined by the surface tension of the alveoli, the elastic tissue of the lungs, and the condition of the chest wall