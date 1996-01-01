Anatomy & Physiology
Recent Channels
Anatomy & Physiology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
22. Respiratory System
Pulmonary Ventilation
Boyle's law in inspiration and expiration
Problem
During inspiration, air moves into the lungs because __________.
A
abdominal muscles contract
B
contraction of the diaphragm decreases the volume of the pleural cavity
C
contraction of the internal intercostal muscles decreases the thoracic cavity volume
D
the volume of the lungs decreases with inspiration
E
the gas pressure in the lungs becomes lower than the outside pressure as the diaphragm contracts
Show Answer
Related Videos
Related Practice
Pulmonary Ventilation
by Pearson
108 views
Hide transcripts
BioFlix: Gas Exchange
by Pearson
132 views
Hide transcripts
Pulmonary Ventilation
by Pearson
64 views
Hide transcripts
PreLab Video Model Lung
by Pearson
52 views
Hide transcripts
Basic Breathing Mechanics
by Dr Matt & Dr Mike
81 views
Hide transcripts
Mechanism of Breathing, Animation
by Alila Medical Media
95 views
Hide transcripts
Boyle's Law | Respiratory System
by Dr Matt & Dr Mike
77 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.