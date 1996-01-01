22. Respiratory System
Billy's normal alveolar ventilation rate (AVR) during mild exercise is 6.0 L/min. While at the beach on a warm summer day, he goes snorkeling. The snorkel has a volume of 50 mL. Assuming that the water is not too cold and that snorkeling is mild exercise for Billy, what would his respiratory rate have to be for him to maintain an AVR of 6.0 L/min while snorkeling? (Assume a constant tidal volume of 500 mL and an anatomic dead space of 150 mL.)
