Which of the following statements about pulmonary ventilation is false?





a. Normal expiration requires the use of the expiratory muscles to decrease lung volume.

b. The inspiratory muscles increase lung volume, which decreases intrapulmonary pressure.

c. For inspiration to occur, intrapulmonary pressure must decrease below atmospheric pressure.

d. The intrapleural pressure is less than the intrapulmonary pressure; this prevents the lungs from collapsing during expiration.