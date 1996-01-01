22. Respiratory System
Pulmonary Ventilation
Problem 21.8a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which of the following statements about pulmonary ventilation is false?
a. Normal expiration requires the use of the expiratory muscles to decrease lung volume.
b. The inspiratory muscles increase lung volume, which decreases intrapulmonary pressure.
c. For inspiration to occur, intrapulmonary pressure must decrease below atmospheric pressure.
d. The intrapleural pressure is less than the intrapulmonary pressure; this prevents the lungs from collapsing during expiration.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
13
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice