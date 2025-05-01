Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molar Mass Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). For acetylsalicylic acid (C9H8O4), the molar mass can be calculated by summing the atomic masses of its constituent elements: carbon (C), hydrogen (H), and oxygen (O). This value is essential for converting between grams and moles, allowing us to determine how many moles of aspirin are present in a given mass.

Moles A mole is a unit in chemistry that represents a specific quantity of particles, typically atoms or molecules. One mole contains approximately 6.022 x 10^23 entities, known as Avogadro's number. Understanding moles is crucial for stoichiometric calculations, as it allows chemists to relate the mass of a substance to the number of particles, facilitating the determination of how many moles of aspirin are in a tablet based on its mass.