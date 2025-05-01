Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
6. Chemical Composition
Mole Concept
Problem 37
Textbook Question
How many O atoms of mass 15.99 amu are in 15.99 g of oxygen?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the molar mass of oxygen (O), which is approximately 16.00 g/mol.
Recognize that the problem provides the mass of oxygen as 15.99 g.
Use Avogadro's number, which is approximately 6.022 x 10^{23} atoms/mol, to find the number of atoms in one mole of oxygen.
Calculate the number of moles of oxygen in 15.99 g by dividing the given mass by the molar mass of oxygen: \( \text{moles of O} = \frac{15.99 \text{ g}}{16.00 \text{ g/mol}} \).
Multiply the number of moles by Avogadro's number to find the number of oxygen atoms: \( \text{number of O atoms} = \text{moles of O} \times 6.022 \times 10^{23} \text{ atoms/mol} \).
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Atomic Mass Unit (amu)
An atomic mass unit (amu) is a standard unit of mass that quantifies mass on an atomic or molecular scale. It is defined as one twelfth of the mass of a carbon-12 atom, approximately 1.66 x 10^-27 kg. In the context of the question, the mass of oxygen is given as 15.99 amu, which indicates the mass of a single oxygen atom.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:13
Atomic Mass (Conceptual) Concept 1
Molar Mass
Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). For oxygen, the molar mass is approximately 16 g/mol, which means that one mole of oxygen atoms weighs about 16 grams. This concept is crucial for converting between grams and moles, allowing us to determine the number of atoms in a given mass of a substance.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:10
Calculating Molar Mass
Avogadro's Number
Avogadro's number, approximately 6.022 x 10^23, is the number of atoms, ions, or molecules in one mole of a substance. This constant allows chemists to relate macroscopic quantities of material to the number of individual particles. In this question, it is used to calculate how many oxygen atoms are present in 15.99 grams of oxygen by first determining the number of moles and then multiplying by Avogadro's number.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:13
Calculate Oxidation Numbers
Related Videos
Related Practice