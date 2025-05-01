Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Atomic Mass Unit (amu) An atomic mass unit (amu) is a standard unit of mass that quantifies mass on an atomic or molecular scale. It is defined as one twelfth of the mass of a carbon-12 atom, approximately 1.66 x 10^-27 kg. In the context of the question, the mass of oxygen is given as 15.99 amu, which indicates the mass of a single oxygen atom.

Molar Mass Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). For oxygen, the molar mass is approximately 16 g/mol, which means that one mole of oxygen atoms weighs about 16 grams. This concept is crucial for converting between grams and moles, allowing us to determine the number of atoms in a given mass of a substance.